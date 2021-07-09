Cancel
Equities shrug off another weekly decline in yields

Cover picture for the articleConcerns about the global economic recovery have weighed on equity markets this week, due to rising Delta variant cases in Asia, which has prompted Japan to implement a state of emergency, and South Korea tightening restrictions prompting increased volatility and weakness in stocks more broadly. These concerns have also seen...

StocksStreetInsider.com

Stocks slide, bond yields dip as inflation worries linger

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global stock markets ended lower on Friday as investors grappled with fears of rising inflation and a surge in coronavirus cases while the dollar edged higher after upbeat U.S. retail sales data reaffirmed an economy in strong recovery mode. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose...
Stocksfa-mag.com

These Equity ETFs Offer Payouts Equal To 3x, 4x S&P 500 Yield

Investors crave income, and for the most part stocks and bonds aren’t delivering on the yield front. The folks at Pacer ETFs think they have a solution. The company this week debuted two exchange-traded funds designed to magnify the current yield offered by the S&P 500 Index. The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (TRPL) aims to provide cash distributions equal to 300% of the S&P 500 dividend yield, while the Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) seeks to provide payouts equal to 400% of the S&P 500 dividend yield. In return, both funds offer slightly reduced exposure to the price return performance of the S&P 500.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Most JGB yields rise; traders shrug off BOJ growth forecast

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds rose from multi-month lows on Friday, while investors appeared to have shrugged off Bank of Japan’s decision to leave stimulus settings unchanged. The central bank cut this fiscal year’s growth forecast on Friday, but maintained its view the economy...
StocksFXStreet.com

Global equities mixed while Powell said tapering was 'a ways off'

There is no dominant trend in global equities markets currently after SP 500 finished up Wednesday while Powell said the tapering of the bond-buying program was “still a ways off” and US monetary policy will offer "powerful support" to the economy "until the recovery is complete". Facebook shares fell 1.27% Wednesday while Zuckerberg announced the company plans to pay out $1 billion through 2022 to users who create content for its Facebook and Instagram social networks, Apple shares bounced 2.41% outperforming the market amid reports Apple plans 'buy now, pay later service.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end flat, clock weekly 1.5% gain

BENGALURU, July 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares pulled back from record highs to close little changed on Friday as gains in metal and pharmaceutical stocks were offset by a profit-taking spree in the IT sector. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.01% lower at 15,923.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases but set for first weekly gain in seven

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased on Friday against a dollar strengthened by expectations for faster U.S. interest rate hikes and safe haven demand from investors globally due to worries about resurgences of coronavirus infections overseas. Despit the dip, the yuan was still set to show a weekly gain, snapping a six-week long losing streak, as a slew of recent data showed China's economic recovery might have peaked but remained on track, easing some worries about the world's second largest economy. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4705 per dollar, weakening from the previous fix of 6.4640. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4650 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4654 at midday, 39 pips weaker than the previous late session close. If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.2% to the dollar for the week, reversing six straight weeks of declines. Some traders said the yuan's broad trend continued to follow the dollar's movements but swung in a thinner range, as investors looked for clues to the authorities' policy stance. Market participants are split over whether the benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) would be lowered at its monthly fixing due next Tuesday, after the PBOC surprisingly delivered a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) while partially rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Thursday. Some interpreted the moves as a dovish tilt to prop up the economy, but some investors believed those were pre-emptive measures to fine-tune liquidity levels in the financial system. "We maintain our expectation that the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate will be kept at 2.95% through Q3-2023, followed by a 10 bps hike in Q4," Li Wei, senior China economist at Standard Chartered in Shanghai, said in note. "That said, we think the one-year LPR is likely to decline by 5 bps on July 20 and by another 5 bps in the rest of 2021, as a result of the RRR cuts and the new regulations adopted in June that lowered interest rate ceilings for term deposits longer than one year." Meanwhile, OCBC Wing Hang Bank and MUFG Bank expected the LPR would stay steady this month. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.578 from the previous close of 92.573, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.466 per dollar. The yuan market at 0411 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4705 6.464 -0.10% Spot yuan 6.4654 6.4615 -0.06% Divergence from -0.08% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.97% Spot change since 2005 28.01% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.42 98.4 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.578 92.573 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6216 -2.28% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso falls on dovish c.bank outlook, Latam FX rally cools

* Chilean c.bank sees below-neutral policy for next 2 years * Magazine Luiza leads Brazil stocks higher * Mexican peso under pressure from recent COVID spike By Ambar Warrick July 15 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led losses across Latin American currencies on Thursday as the central bank indicated that monetary policy would remain loose for longer, while most other units came off a series of strong sessions. The peso dropped 1.2% as the central bank projected monetary policy to remain below neutral levels for the next two years here. This came after the bank hiked rates to 0.75%, citing a pickup in local economic growth and inflation. Still, the dovish outlook means Chilean lending rates will largely lag their emerging market peers. Brazil and Mexico, for instance, have hiked rates to 4.25% each this year, as economic growth and inflation heats up. While Chile's interest rates sinking to 0.5% have been a symptom of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank had been steadily cutting rates since mid- to late-2019 as a series of violent anti-government protests disrupted economic activity. Focus is now on the drafting process of a new Chilean constitution, which investors fear could introduce radical changes to market policy. "We see very limited value in the monetary policy committee’s dovish unconditional medium-term guidance, particularly in the context of fiscal policy in hyper-drive," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. "A significant improvement in the COVID backdrop, above target headline and core inflation and supportive external backdrop have reduced to a very significant extent the need for monetary policy to continue to support the recovery." Goldman Sachs sees Chilean rates between 1.5% to 1.75% by end-2021, while Credit Suisse sees them at 1.5%. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies dropped 0.3% after rallying nearly 3% this week, as strong regional economic growth and positive cues from commodity markets helped offset fears of early policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index had surged 1.2% on Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that monetary policy would stay loose for the time being. Mexico's peso fell 0.4% on Thursday, coming under pressure from a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. Brazil's real fell 0.2% after surging 1.8% on Wednesday, driven by a sharp upgrade to annual economic growth forecasts by the government. Latin American stocks rose slightly in early trade. Magazine Luiza jumped 5.9%, leading gains across Brazil stocks , after it said it will raise more funds and buy e-commerce company Kabum Comercio Eletronico for 1 billion reais ($196.53 million). Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1349.97 0.88 MSCI LatAm 2606.88 0.14 Brazil Bovespa 128552.59 0.11 Mexico IPC 49796.87 0.73 Chile IPSA 4147.81 -0.25 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1279.09 -0.42 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0934 -0.19 Mexico peso 19.9557 -0.44 Chile peso 753.55 -1.18 Colombia peso 3808.92 -0.50 Peru sol 3.965 -0.29 Argentina peso 96.1800 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Emerging Market ETFs To Mitigate Possible U.S. Equity Declines

While broader U.S. markets make new highs, many investors are also looking to other countries to mitigate the effects of a potential decline in U.S. equities in the second half of the year. Therefore, today we introduces two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on emerging markets. They could appeal to...
StocksLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen higher after Thursday's slump

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session. The FTSE 100 was called to open 21 points higher at 7,033. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "European markets look set to open slightly higher in the wake...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF recovers further from one-month lows amid notable USD strength

USD/CHF staged a goodish rebound from near one-month lows amid resurgent USD demand. The USD bulls seemed unaffected by Powell’s dovish testimony and declining US bond yields. COVID-19 jitters might underpin the safe-haven CHF and keep a lid on any meaningful upside. The USD/CHF pair climbed to fresh daily tops,...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

European, US Stocks Fall On Chinese Data, Fed Comments

Stock markets were weaker in Europe and on Wall Street Thursday as traders digested mixed economic data and after the Federal Reserve hinted at no short-term monetary policy changes. European indices were down approximately 1 percent in afternoon trading, while the Dow Jones index showed a loss of 0.4 percent...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Mixed; Eurozone Inflation Due

Investing.com - European stock markets are seen opening mixed Friday, stabilizing after the previous session’s sharp losses ahead of the release of Eurozone inflation data for June. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.1%, while...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Edge Higher; Richemont Shines After Quarterly Report

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Friday, stabilizing after the previous session’s sharp Covid-inspired losses with investors focusing on corporate earnings and the latest Eurozone inflation data. At 3:55 AM ET (0855 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.2% and the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY pares early losses, holds steady around 110.00

USD/JPY staged a rebound after dropping to 110.70 area. US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 92.50. Falling US Treasury bond yields limit USD/JPY's upside. The USD/JPY pair snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday and lost more than 60 pips. Although the pair extended its slide to a weekly low of 109.71 in the early European session, it managed to stage a rebound and was last seen posting small daily gains at 110.05.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

End of trading boom casts cloud over Wall Street bank earnings

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The pandemic-era trading boom has started to slow down for Wall Street banks, reviving pressure on icons like Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to reinvent those businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic transformed banks' trading desks, which had struggled with lethargic revenue growth in...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Pressuring the year’s low amid risk-off

Australia created 29.1K job positions in June, missing the market’s expectations. Chinese tepid growth data from the second quarter undermined the market’s sentiment. AUD/USD is about to challenge the 0.7410 support area. The AUD/USD pair trades near this 2021 low of 0.7409. The pair was affected by a dismal mood,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces off 1.18, remains pressured amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD has been able to deflect some dollar strength and stabilize above 1.18. Fed Chair Powell's second day of testimony is marked by uncertainty. The risk-off mood and bearish technicals imply pressures are set to persist. Down but not out – EUR/USD has bottomed out at 1.1803, evading the psychologically...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Down, but Set for Weekly Gain, as COVID-19 Worries Bite

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia. However, the greenback is set for its best weekly gain in about a month as ongoing investor worries about a quicker-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike and by rising COVID-19 infections capped losses. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD consolidates and awaits critical NZ CPI

NZD/USD has moved lower ahead of the critical domestic data event on Friday. US dollar bulls step back in despite dovish Powell. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading lower by some 0.66% in early Asia, downtrodden by a firmer US dollar. The kiwi fell from the fresh daily...
Businesskfgo.com

Asian shares find support as Powell shrugs off inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian shares held firm on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy was “still a ways off” from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its monetary support. A raft of Chinese economic data due later in the day, will be...

