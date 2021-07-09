Cancel
Davidson County, TN

Delke's Defense Attorney Was Used by Funk's Lawyers in Ethics Proceedings

By Steven Hale
Nashville Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week ago, as former Metro police Officer Andrew Delke was about to go to trial for the fatal 2018 shooting of Daniel Hambrick, Delke's attorney David Raybin and Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk appeared in court to announce that they’d reached a plea agreement. The deal — which saw Delke plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and accept a three-year sentence of which he's likely to serve about half — outraged Hambrick’s family and many in the community who saw it as an example of the system’s disregard for Black people.

www.nashvillescene.com

