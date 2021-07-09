School of Medicine to host Standing Out in Our Field 7 on Aug. 28
The event transitioned to an online auction in 2020, due to COVID-19, but returns this August with “A Night In Havana.” This year’s event, presented by title sponsor Mountain Health Network, will feature a Cuban theme and serve up authentic cuisine like Churrasco estilo Cubano (Cuban skirt steak), pollo asado (a flavorful marinated chicken), adobo criollo (roasted pork shoulder) and fried plantains.www.huntingtonnews.net
Comments / 0