St. Mary

School of Medicine to host Standing Out in Our Field 7 on Aug. 28

HuntingtonNews.Net
 10 days ago

The event transitioned to an online auction in 2020, due to COVID-19, but returns this August with “A Night In Havana.” This year’s event, presented by title sponsor Mountain Health Network, will feature a Cuban theme and serve up authentic cuisine like Churrasco estilo Cubano (Cuban skirt steak), pollo asado (a flavorful marinated chicken), adobo criollo (roasted pork shoulder) and fried plantains.

www.huntingtonnews.net

Collegescuanschutz.edu

CU School of Medicine Names New Chair of Family Medicine

Myra Muramoto, MD, MPH, chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, has been named Chair of the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, effective Oct. 1, 2021. Muramoto has dedicated most of her career...
Bremen, GADouglas County Sentinel

Rapha Clinic hosting Sound of Medicine concert Sept. 16

The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia will host the 7th Annual Sound of Medicine concert at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen on Sept. 16 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. This major annual fundraiser will be held both in-person and online. The concert will feature performances from many local physicians and other healthcare providers, as well as their talented family members.
CollegesNews-Medical.net

Students at Lewis Katz School of Medicine stand to benefit from new $1 million NIGMS grant

Rapid evolution in the field of biomedical research demands well-trained scientists. Adapting biomedical research training programs to keep up with the increasingly complex and interdisciplinary nature of the field, however, presents complex challenges for higher-education institutions. The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, home to highly skilled researchers...
Tangipahoa Parish, LAHammond Daily Star

Schools host vaccine event

Tangipahoa Parish School System is hosting a vaccination drive next week for students and families ages 12 and up. Louisiana Department of Health and Louisiana National Guard are sponsoring the event. Drives are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites across the parish:. Amite High – first...
Scottsbluff, NEStar-Herald

Air Link to host Annual Education Conference on Aug. 21

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Annual Education Conference, presented by Air Link, is set for Aug. 21. All first responders, emergency medical response personnel, and health care providers are invited to receive continuing education hours free of charge. The Annual Education Conference will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in...
Orono, MEumaine.edu

Ellen Weinauer named dean of the Honors College

Ellen Weinauer, dean of the Honors College at the University of Southern Mississippi, has been named dean of the University of Maine Honors College, effective Aug. 16, 2021. Weinauer joined the University of Southern Mississippi English faculty in 1994 and has served as Honors College dean since 2014. She led the Honors College through a number of significant initiatives, including the development of an innovative interdisciplinary curriculum and a revamped approach to admissions that has resulted in a diversified student body.
Summit, NJRenna Media

Summit Police Hosting Community Day at Memorial Field

The Summit Police Department is hosting a Community Day on Wednesday, July 14 from 9:30AM to 1:30PM at Soldiers Memorial Field on 5 Myrtle Ave. in Summit. The purpose of the event is to promote further understanding among young neighbors of the role of first responders in our community, county and state. Each participating agency will present for approximately 30 minutes on its area of expertise. The schedule is as follows:
Peoria, ILpeoriastandard.com

UNIVERSITY OF IL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE: UICOMP Receives $5,000 Grant to Support Equity in Medical Education, Training

University of IL College of Medicine - Peoria issued the following announcement on July 2. The University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) is recipient of a $5,000 grant to address inequities in medical education and training. The grant was awarded to faculty members John Fonge, MD, and Anna Martial, MD, both with the UICOMP Department of Internal Medicine. One of 32 national awards, the grant is presented by the Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine (AAIM), the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), the ABIM Foundation, the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation.
Cana, VAMount Airy News

Cana resident named Beckman Scholar

Carroll County native Cassell McMillian is embracing a future that is unique among his family. McMillian, the inaugural Beckman Scholar at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, is a second year biochemistry major in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at the university. He said growing up in rural Virginia combined with parents who worked hard, encouraged him to be the best version of himself, and to never settle for less has been a guiding principle. His parents are Manus and Deanna McMillian of Cana, Virginia.
Health Servicesthepulsepensacola.com

Baptist Health Care Hosts Annual Stroke Symposium Aug. 4

Baptist Health Care will host its annual Stroke Symposium on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s symposium is sponsored by Penumbra, Inc. and will be an interactive virtual event. The full-day program is designed for pre-hospital, acute care and long-term care professionals and students who desire...
Keedysville, MDstardem.com

UMD agriculture research center to host field day

KEEDYSVILLE, Md. — The University of Maryland’s Western Maryland Research and Education Center will hold its Small Ruminant & Pasture Field Day on Thursday, Aug. 12. The field day includes wagon tours of the research site. Visitors can also agricultural research efforts and programs at the university center. The field...
Temple, TXtemplejc.edu

College to host Aug. 4 open house for prospective students and families

Temple College will host an open house for prospective students and their families on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will provide an opportunity to meet representatives from offices such as Registration, Financial Aid, Advising, e-Learning, Veterans Affairs and Student Life, as well as representatives from academic departments and programs. Campus tours will be available at 5:45 and 6:15 p.m.
Avalon, CAthelog.com

Catalina Island Medical Center to Host Catalinaville Aug. 7

AVALON— Island lovers are invited to waste away again in Catalinaville on Aug. 7. The event, a Margaritaville-inspired dinner and beach party, is a benefit for the Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation. The event features a surf & turf dinner at Catherine’s Terrace, followed by an open bar, live music,...
Madison, WIwisc.edu

Five from School of Education are named Morgridge Fellows

Five individuals with ties to the UW–Madison School of Education have been named Morgridge Fellows. They are:. Moisés Gabriel Contreras, PhD student, Educational Policy Studies. Morgan Mayer-Jochimsen, PhD student, Educational Policy Studies. Rachel Santiago, postdoctoral research associate, Wisconsin Center for Education Research (WCER) Emily Skaletski, PhD student, Department of Kinesiology...
Healthwiartonecho.com

Huron Hospice hosting annual butterfly release Aug. 29

Huron Hospice will hold its 5th Annual Huron Hospice Butterfly Release on Sun., Aug. 29. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The butterfly is a universal symbol of transformation, and this ceremony has grown to become a much-anticipated experience for families and children across Huron County. It is a beautiful way to honour and remember the losses in our community and recognize the important work done by staff at the Hospice.
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Supporting Our Schools 2021 School Supply Drive

NBC 5 is Supporting Our Schools this summer and we need your help!. As kids head back in the classroom, help us fill their backpacks with new school supplies. NBC 5 is partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas in a school supply drive to help students have what they need to succeed this school year. Please give a monetary donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas (BGCD) today by visiting https://bgcdallas.org/supplydrive/.

