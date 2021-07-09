School of Medicine to host Standing Out in Our Field 7 on Aug. 28

Carroll County native Cassell McMillian is embracing a future that is unique among his family. McMillian, the inaugural Beckman Scholar at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, is a second year biochemistry major in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at the university. He said growing up in rural Virginia combined with parents who worked hard, encouraged him to be the best version of himself, and to never settle for less has been a guiding principle. His parents are Manus and Deanna McMillian of Cana, Virginia.