Susan Lynn "Suzi" (Lambert) Dillow, 71 of Martinsville, transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 7, 2021. Family and friends may visit on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 4:00 pm- 7:00 pm and one hour prior to funeral service on Tuesday at Neal & Summers Funeral Home in Martinsville. A service celebrating Suzi's life will be on Tuesday, July 13th beginning at 11:00 am at the funeral home and she will be laid to rest following the service in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Hall, Indiana.