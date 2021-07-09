Susan Lynn "Suzi" (Lambert) Dillow
Susan Lynn "Suzi" (Lambert) Dillow, 71 of Martinsville, transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 7, 2021. Family and friends may visit on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 4:00 pm- 7:00 pm and one hour prior to funeral service on Tuesday at Neal & Summers Funeral Home in Martinsville. A service celebrating Suzi's life will be on Tuesday, July 13th beginning at 11:00 am at the funeral home and she will be laid to rest following the service in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Hall, Indiana.www.reporter-times.com
