Betty Jean Cole

Formerly of Mooresville - Betty Jean (Harris) Cole, 90, Fort Wayne, former longtime Mooresville resident, passed away July 8, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Cole was born January 9, 1931, in Russell Springs, Kentucky, to the late March and Naomia (McDonald) Harris. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, William R. "Bill" Cole; son, Scott W. Cole; brother, John. Survivors include her children, Phillip N. Cole, Bruce R. (Lisa) Cole, Susann (Paul) Thompson; grandchildren, Jesse N. Cole, Morgan H. Cole, and Mason J. Cole; great grandson, Camden Cole; brothers, Jimmie, Winston, and Wendell Harris; sisters, Dell Wise, Jacquelyn Morris, Judy (Dick) Luttrell; brother-in-law, Harvey (Linda) Cole; sister-in-law, Arlene (Jim) Boes; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends for more than 60 years, Barbara Blair, Della Jean Gunnell, and Barbara Carroll.