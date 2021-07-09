Your Support for Land for Maine’s Future and Other Public Lands

Maine’s public lands have been good for us, providing safe places to explore and find solace. The pandemic was a reminder of just how important Land for Maine’s Future (LMF) and other public areas are for us. Getting out and enjoying these special places is a great way to demonstrate support for them. So is letting your legislators know that you support funding for LMF and our State Parks—and voting for funding when opportunities arise at the ballot box. To help you explore more of Maine, a few staff, board, and NRCM members share their public land favorites here. May these, and all of Maine’s public lands, inspire you to do what you can to ensure support for special places.—Lisa Pohlmann, CEO.