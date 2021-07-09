Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Your Support for Land for Maine’s Future and Other Public Lands

nrcm.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine’s public lands have been good for us, providing safe places to explore and find solace. The pandemic was a reminder of just how important Land for Maine’s Future (LMF) and other public areas are for us. Getting out and enjoying these special places is a great way to demonstrate support for them. So is letting your legislators know that you support funding for LMF and our State Parks—and voting for funding when opportunities arise at the ballot box. To help you explore more of Maine, a few staff, board, and NRCM members share their public land favorites here. May these, and all of Maine’s public lands, inspire you to do what you can to ensure support for special places.—Lisa Pohlmann, CEO.

www.nrcm.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Windham, ME
City
Eastport, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Rome, ME
City
Bristol, ME
City
Kennebunk, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Long Lake#Land For Maine S Future#Lmf#Nrcm#Grafton Notch State Park#Creation#Records Gifts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Hiking
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy