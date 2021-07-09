Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Color Them Incredible: Artwork by Maine Artist Toki Oshima

nrcm.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildlife is an important part of Maine’s identity, but many species are of high conservation concern. We’re highlighting a few at-risk species in this special coloring section provided by talented Maine artist Toki Oshima. We invite you to get creative, and send us your finished “artwork” care of Allison Wells, 3 Wade Street, Augusta, ME 04330, or a photo thereof emailed to beth@nrcm.org to help us create a special collection that we’ll post online. You’ll then be entered into a drawing for NRCM gear!

www.nrcm.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
Augusta, ME
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Art School#Nrcm#Mofga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy