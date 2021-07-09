Summer heat, summer storms

More heat on the way heading into the weekend, then a chance of showers to end the weekend and perhaps kick off the work week. Here’s what I expect. Yesterday (Thursday), as expected, a few stray showers popped up southeast of Lubbock. None of the showers, however, resulted in rainfall in any of the rain gauges recognized by the National Weather Service (the Lubbock airport, the West Texas Mesonet, and cooperative observer locations). It was the first day in over two weeks that no measurable precipitation was recorded in the viewing area.