Top 6 Reasons Why Nurses Love Their Careers

If you’re a nurse, you probably love what you do. More than 90% of nurses are satisfied with their careers and believe they make a difference in the lives of others. Some consider it a true calling. What about you? Are you thinking of dedicating your life to others by becoming a nurse? Whether you are an RN ready to advance your nursing career with a BSN degree, further along the path and thinking of a leadership role, or just starting out, the rewards of the profession are many.