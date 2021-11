GUNNISON COUNTY HIRES NEW HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR. Gunnison County, Colo – Gunnison County has hired Lauren Trautz to serve as Human Resources Director. Ms. Trautz has served in various Human Resources roles over the past 15+ years and, until accepting this new position, she held the position of Vice President of Human Resources and Business Services at YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, MI. Ms. Trautz holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management and Quantitative Methods (Human Resources Management) from Illinois State University. “Lauren has an excellent history of achievements and education, she stood out amongst a very competitive field of professionals; I believe that the employees and therefore the residents of Gunnison County will benefit from her expertise and production, meeting our County Manager’s expectation of excellence. I am excited to have her be part of the team!” said Chief Financial Officer Juan Guerra.

