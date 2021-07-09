Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

This Week in Seattle Food News: Beth's Cafe Is Back, Luc Closes, and Brian Clevenger Opens A New Restaurant

By Julianne Bell
everout.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for gigantic omelets and unlimited hash browns: The legendary diner Beth's Cafe is finally back open, albeit with limited hours. In other food news, Brian Clevenger opens his new Phinney Ridge restaurant Autumn, Canlis alums open Vista Bakeshop in Seabrook, Luc says goodbye, and Eden Hill chef Maximillian Petty plots an upcoming restaurant in a historic building in Walla Walla. Read on for all of that and more of the latest culinary intel. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

everout.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Bellevue, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Beer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Sous Chef#Food Drink#Seattle Food News#Cambodian#Lort Cha#Vendemmia#Canlis Sous#Phinney Ridge Delivery#Overcast Coffee#Passerine Coffee Roasters#Macrina Bakery#M Tier Brewing Company#Capitol Hill Pickup#Factoria Place#Bellevue Pickup#Cookie S Country Chicken#La Carte#Big Max Burger Co#Walla Walla Closures Chef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy