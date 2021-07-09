This Week in Seattle Food News: Beth's Cafe Is Back, Luc Closes, and Brian Clevenger Opens A New Restaurant

Get ready for gigantic omelets and unlimited hash browns: The legendary diner Beth's Cafe is finally back open, albeit with limited hours. In other food news, Brian Clevenger opens his new Phinney Ridge restaurant Autumn, Canlis alums open Vista Bakeshop in Seabrook, Luc says goodbye, and Eden Hill chef Maximillian Petty plots an upcoming restaurant in a historic building in Walla Walla. Read on for all of that and more of the latest culinary intel. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.