I bought my pickup truck new in late 2006 and managed to put over 200,000 miles on it before I sold it recently. I learned a lot about simple maintenance, especially in the first 6 or 7 years of driving that truck. I was always good about changing the oil on time, and that's certainly an important one. But one day, it started spittin' and sputterin' and I thought for sure the engine was going to blow. I took it in to the shop and all it needed was new spark plugs. Depending on your make and model, spark plugs will need to be replaced every 30-90 thousand miles. That's quite a spread, so check your owner's manual. But once I got mine replaced, the difference was amazing. She purred like brand new. Replace those on schedule and you'll never have that problem.