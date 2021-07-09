Lost Judgment showcases Investigative Action in its latest trailer
Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a new English language trailer for the upcoming Lost Judgment, giving us a good chunk of action from the sequel. Given that the Judgment series is now officially the action side of the Yakuza universe, we get to see plenty of fights Nak will be getting into during his investigation. But he won’t be alone, even at one point calling on the services of perhaps gaming’s most adorable Shiba Inu since Ghost Trick (anyone?) to take down his foes.www.videogamer.com
