Quick acting surfers assist man from Surfer's End swells brought on by Tropical Storm Elsa. Emergency personnel with the Middletown Fire and Police departments were called this afternoon to the Surfer's End of Second Beach for a report of a surfer in distress. At the scene, Interim Fire Chief Kevin Partridge said the man was out of the water, unharmed after other surfers assisted him from the heavy wave action at the Sachuest Point Road summertime hotspot. Partridge said the surfer got into trouble after the leash on his surfboard snapped and he lost his board. Emergency personnel remind all beachgoers to treat the ocean with respect, especially during storm events.