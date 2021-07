The City will spray for mosquitoes on July 10, 11 & 12th in the Sellmeyer Lane (Murray Park) area. This week one trap in the Sellmeyer area tested positive for West Nile Virus. City crews will spray in the AM hours and will concentrate spraying efforts on the habitat of the Culex by spraying the creeks, drainage culverts, and wooded wet areas. See the map for the specific spray areas.