History was made last month with the establishment of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. But while the fight to establish the holiday is done, the fight for how to commemorate Juneteenth has just begun, requiring Black Americans to walk an all-too-familiar tightrope between erasure on one side and appropriation on the other. Whether it's the meaning of a holiday or the mislabeling of critical race theory, conflicts over who gets to tell our national story reflect a basic truth: once we concede the role of race in our country and our institutions, we might actually be forced to change those institutions—and empower others to lead them.