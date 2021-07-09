The genetics of drug-related movement disorders (DRMD), reply to comment: Antipsychotic-induced catatonia and neuroleptic malignant syndrome: The dark side of the moon
Ayehu M, Shibre T, Milkias B, Fekadu A. Movement disorders in neuroleptic-naive patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders. BMC Psychiatry. 2014;14:280. Kasten M, Bruggeman N, Konig IR, Doerry I, Steinlechner S, Wenzel L, et al. Risk for antipsychotic-induced extrapyramidal symptoms: influence of family history and genetic susceptibility. Psychopharmacoogy). 2011;214:729–36. CAS Article...www.nature.com
Comments / 0