Vacation alterations good for the soul

For the second year in a row, our annual family fishing trip to Sandy Beach Lodge in Northwest Ontario was cancelled as Canada’s borders are closed. The Hubby hadn’t missed an Ontario trip hooking Northern pike and having walleye shore lunches since 1966 — until the last two years. When I married into the Mangas family nearly 32 years ago, it became “our” family vacation, and the legacy has been passed down to our grown daughters and son-in-loves — except Jacob, who wed Phoebe the March of 2020 and hasn’t had the opportunity yet.