Will it be Notre Dame, Washington or Alabama for Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy College Prep four-star cornerback Benjamin Morrison? We’ll all know on Thursday. The 6-0, 172-pounder from the class of 2022 will announce his commitment later today at 2 pm ET. As of now, the Fighting Irish lead according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. All six predictions have him landing at Notre Dame including my pick, which went in back on July 5, Irish Illustrated’s Kevin Sinclair, which came in that day as well, Washington insider Scott Eklund, who tossed his in back on July 7, and 247Sports National Analyst Greg Biggins, which was put in on July 14.