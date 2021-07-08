Lakers to Play in California Classic Summer League

With the NBA Finals almost at its end, the now year-round state of the NBA heads into its next stage: the offseason. Composed of the NBA Draft, the Summer League, of course free agency, as well as the Tokyo Olympics this summer, there will be much to follow for NBA fans even with months until the regular season begins. The upcoming free agent class has a lot less flash than we’ve had in years past, and is headlined by two players with player options, Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard, who are unlikely to leave their respective teams. This leaves us with a handful of above-average free agents who aren’t superstar caliber, with the likes of Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry, Demar DeRozan, and Victor Oladipo being the NBA’s hottest commodities. Obviously there is more to an offseason than just free agency; trades are bound to occur, and starpower such as Damian Lillard, Colin Sexton, Kemba Walker, and Ben Simmons have all been discussed preliminarily as potential pieces that could be moved. Trades such as these could be what steal the show this offseason due to this year’s weaker free agent class. However, all of the bigger names aside, I would like to take a look in on some guys hitting the market who are under the radar and could be major additions to any team looking to sign them. This postseason we have seen role players such as Pat Connaughton, Cameron Payne, Terrence Mann, Austin Rivers, and Kevin Huerter come up huge for their respective teams and be vital for playoff success, and there are many more out there who could make a similar impact. Here’s a list of a few: