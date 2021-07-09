Cancel
Two more incarcerated men die at Bibb prison

By Eddie Burkhalter
alreporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo more incarcerated men died at Bibb Correctional Facility this week, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed to APR on Friday, bringing the total deaths in that prison to three since Independence Day. Tyrone Triplett, 52, died on July 6, department spokeswoman Kristi Simpson confirmed in a message to APR....

www.alreporter.com

