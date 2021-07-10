BRYAN COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL RELEASES 2021 SCHEDULE

DAYTON, Tenn. - The Bryan College Volleyball team has released their 2021 schedule. Jessica Day enters her sixth season as Head Coach of the Lady Lions. She brings together talented newcomers with experienced returners, including the Appalachian Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year Abby Rector and All-Conference Second Team member Shirah Foor. Last season, the Lady Lions finished with an 18-6 record for their first Appalachian Athletic Conference regular-season championship since 2015.