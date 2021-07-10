Cancel
Logan County, KY

Two car accident sends one to hospital in helicopter

 5 days ago

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a multiple vehicle accident at the intersection of US 68/80 and Dennis Corinth Road on Monday, July 5, 2021. Through investigation, and an eye witness account, a 2003 Toyota 4 Runner, driven by Justin Forgy, 33, of Logan County, ran the stop sign at the intersection, pulling directly into the path of a 2002 Chevy Tahoe driven by Mason Langley, 20, of Lewisburg, who was traveling eastbound on US 68/80. Both vehicles final resting point was in the westbound lane.

