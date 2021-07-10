Letting God take the reins

As our attention is especially focused on our nation during this Fourth of July weekend, it’s a good time not only to celebrate the past but to evaluate our current condition. There’s a description given in the Bible of another nation which I believe is fitting for us today as well. Although the circumstances were very different, the moral and spiritual climates displayed some similarities. It was said of these people that “they feared the Lord, yet served their own gods” (II Kings 17:33). If you look at the context, it was a society in which the people acknowledged God and followed some of the rituals in connection with His worship, but they didn’t live in obedience to His word. Isn’t that what is happening in our country today? God is still acknowledged oftentimes, although even that practice is becoming less common. There are still people who observe some degree of religious rituals in relation to God. However, we are straying further and further away from living in accordance to the teachings of His word. We acknowledge God, but we aren’t obeying Him. We either ignore what He says, attempt to reinterpret it to our own liking, or just rebelliously refuse to adhere to it. This isn’t only a characteristic of our secular society today, but unfortunately it also describes a large portion of the church. Many pay lip-service to God, but they aren’t obeying His teachings.