Why Using Facial Recognition to Enforce Rules Isn't a Great Idea

lifewire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese gaming company Tencent is using facial recognition technology to enforce a gaming curfew on minors, and experts say a world of tech-enforced rules isn’t far off. Facial recognition software isn't new technology, but as it becomes more advanced, it has more controversial uses outside of just unlocking our smartphones. Dr. Vir Phoha, a professor at the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Syracuse University, said there are many concerns when using facial recognition to enforce rules, but that one specifically stands out from the rest.

