Why Using Facial Recognition to Enforce Rules Isn’t a Great Idea

Yeah, that will work. NOT. When I was a senior in high school, I looked like I was 12. When I was a senior in college, I looked like I was 15. The last time someone asked me for my age at an R-rated movie, I was 28 or 29. I've known multiple women in their mid-twenties who could have passed for 15, and I've known girls as young as 12 who could have passed for adults. If they really are trying to determine age algorithmically in a generic way, then the entire concept is completely and utterly doomed.