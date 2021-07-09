Tips For Shedding Those Pandemic Pounds

A new twist on detox water is making waves on the internet, with devotees saying it speeds away even hard-to-lose flab. Can a drink really do that? Yes! In fact, sipping it regularly also sets you up for “better digestion, healthier bones and joints, stronger immunity, more energy, deeper sleep, and countless other benefits,” says award-winning scientist Russell Jaffe, M.D., PhD, a fan of special water infused with acid-fighting minerals, citrus, even backyard herbs and berries. Turns out, the alkalizing effect of this water helps neutralize acid buildup in cells — and once that happens, “you can often lose a few sizes quickly and add 20 or more quality years to your life,” reveals the author of Joy in Living: The Alkaline Way, backed by studies from the National Institutes of Health and Harvard University. “You effortlessly go toward a lean weight and optimal health.”