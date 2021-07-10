Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, TN

LOCAL SPORTS ROUND-UP: SUNDAY, JULY 11

By Ernie Harris
rheaheraldnews.com
 5 days ago

(Sunday, July 11, 2021 edition) Rhea County High School and Middle School tennis coaches Lil Andrews, James Fields, Gina Sneed, and Andrea Watson, are directing the 16th annual tennis camp for boys and girls, ages 6-17, July 12-15 (Fri. July 16-rain date), at the Delaware Avenue Tennis Courts, Dayton. Hours: 8:30-11:15 a.m. Various age and ability groups are accommodated on separate courts. Breakfast and lunch as well as snacks and prizes are provided. Cost: $50 per camper. $90 for two siblings. $120 for three or more siblings. Contact: andrewsl@rheacounty.org or fieldsj@rheacounty.org or watsona@rheacounty.org or sneedg@rheacounty.org or phone or text 423-718-9319. After May 25, registration forms will be available at the courts, or forms may be emailed.

www.rheaheraldnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rhea County, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Delaware State
City
Dayton, TN
Rhea County, TN
Sports
Dayton, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Shaver Scholarship Fund#Pickleball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy