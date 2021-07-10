LOCAL SPORTS ROUND-UP: SUNDAY, JULY 11

(Sunday, July 11, 2021 edition) Rhea County High School and Middle School tennis coaches Lil Andrews, James Fields, Gina Sneed, and Andrea Watson, are directing the 16th annual tennis camp for boys and girls, ages 6-17, July 12-15 (Fri. July 16-rain date), at the Delaware Avenue Tennis Courts, Dayton. Hours: 8:30-11:15 a.m. Various age and ability groups are accommodated on separate courts. Breakfast and lunch as well as snacks and prizes are provided. Cost: $50 per camper. $90 for two siblings. $120 for three or more siblings. Contact: andrewsl@rheacounty.org or fieldsj@rheacounty.org or watsona@rheacounty.org or sneedg@rheacounty.org or phone or text 423-718-9319. After May 25, registration forms will be available at the courts, or forms may be emailed.