MLB

D-backs will seek 'best fit' at No. 6 in Draft

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo scouting director is going to say in advance who their team will select in the MLB Draft. But usually, if the club has a high selection, they have a pretty good idea of which players will be available. This year, there is no consensus No. 1 overall pick, which...

Jim Callis
Kumar Rocker
Matt Mclain
Bryce Jarvis
Pavin Smith
MLB
UCLA
Baseball
Sports
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 trades with Oakland Athletics to blow it up

After an All Star break that was full of plenty of excitement for baseball fans, the Chicago Cubs come back to reality. Kris Bryant’s performance in the 2021 MLB All Star Game was somewhat forgettable and Craig Kimbrel pitched one-fifth of an inning. There wasn’t much to watch if you’re...
MLB

D-Backs trade Tim Locastro to Yankees

The New York Yankees have acquired speedy outfielder Tim Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor-league pitcher Keegan Curtis, the Yankees announced Thursday. Locastro can play center field and has hit .178/.271/.220 with one homer and five steals over 55 games this season. The 28-year-old has stolen 31...
MLB

Yanks get outfielder Locastro from D-backs

As the calendar turns to July, the Trade Deadline at the end of the month has loomed large for the struggling Yankees (41-39), who seem to be in need of reinforcements, particularly in the starting rotation and the outfield. Managing general partner/co-chairperson Hal Steinbrenner made that much clear when he spoke with reporters via Zoom on Thursday morning and discussed whether additions to the roster would need to be made in order for the fourth-place Yanks to have a chance to contend this season.
Baseball

D-backs 4, Gigantes 11: The ennui is overpowering

Record: 23-61. Pace: 44-118. Change on 2004: -7. Here I am, up in the cool environs of northern Arizona and loving every moment of it. Gonna mix things up a bit today since my parents have invited us next door for cocktails and dinner prior to the game. So tonight shall include both the hard stuff and suds. Let’s go!
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Rank'Em: Best QBs on Schedule; Where Dak Fits

Last year's Super Bowl featured arguably the best quarterback of all-time against the NFL's rising superstar who might be the best quarterback right now. While Tom Brady got the better of Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs on that day, the Cowboys have the good fortune of playing both of them this year, including a Week 1 matchup with Brady's Bucs.
MLB

Who should be the D-backs’ All-Star representative?

To be perfectly honest, by any objective measurement, the team really does not deserve anyone to play in the All-Star Game at Coors Field in a couple of weeks. If we use bWAR as a metric, the team’s best position player is Carson Kelly, who ranks a mere 35th in the National League with 1.8 bWAR. He is a) injured, and b) is only tied for fourth among NL catchers, behind Wllson Contreras, Omar Narvaez and Buster Posey. For pitchers, the situation is equally dire, if not more so. Ther just a single man to have posted more than one win above replacement, and that is Caleb Smith at 1.5 bWAR. If we limit it to relievers (80% of appearances in relief), it’s Taylor Clarke at 0.5 bWAR.
MLB

D-backs attempt to complete home sweep of Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks accomplished something Wednesday night they hadn't done since May 2 -- win a home series. Now they'll try to do something they haven't done all season -- sweep a home series. The Diamondbacks will attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies when the teams...
NBA

2021 NBA Draft Profile: Chris Duarte could be a great fit in Denver

We’re going to have a ton of draft content here at Denver Stiiffs gearing up for the NBA Draft on July 29th. The Nuggets are currently slated to have the 26th pick of the first round and we will have a draft profile each and every day here at Denver Stiffs leading up to the draft to help get you ready.
MLB

SS Lawlar 'checks all the boxes' for D-backs

PHOENIX -- As the 2021 MLB Draft started and the picks began rolling in, those in the D-backs' Draft room liked what they were seeing -- high school shortstop Jordan Lawlar was still there. • Draft Tracker: Complete pick-by-pick coverage. With all the uncertainty at the top of this year's...
MLB
FanSided

The solution to the Yankees problems is right there in front of them

The Yankees are expected to be active at the trade deadline, and there’s one player, in particular, they should be targeting. The New York Yankees are having an up and down season to say the least. They’re currently eight games back of the Boston Red Sox in the AL East, but fortunately for them they are only four and a half games back of the second Wild Card spot.
NBA

How would each potential draft pick at no. 4 fit with the Raptors?

The Raptors got a lucky break with the NBA Draft Lottery. Despite being the odds-on favourite for pick number seven, they jumped up to four. This would be cause for celebration in any year, but this year, as it happens, there is near consensus as to the first four picks of the draft and almost no wrong way to go. Nothing is certain, of course, but it feels likely that Toronto is about to get a high-calibre young player to add to their roster.
MLB

Clemson QB Chandler prioritizes ‘best opportunity and best fit’ as MLB Draft nears

As of Thursday, Bubba Chandler still hadn’t made a formal public decision on staying at Clemson or going pro in baseball. With the MLB Draft on Sunday, questions regarding what he’ll do with his future have ramped up. In an interview on the MLB Network on Thursday, the Tigers’ incoming freshman and two-sport athlete talked about the choices and how he and his family are working through the decision-making process.
MLB

D-backs Preview #90: 7/9 @ Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Recall LHP Alex Young from Triple-A Reno. Reinstate RHP Taylor Widener (right groin strain) from the 10-day injured list. Following yesterday’s game, optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos and INF/OF Andrew Young to Reno. Back into the hell which is Dodger Stadium go the...
MLB

Walker Buehler aims to put Dodgers back on track vs. D-backs

All too familiar of late with the challenges presented by a bullpen game, the Los Angeles Dodgers will get a sense of normalcy Saturday when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks. With Clayton Kershaw on the injured list and Trevor Bauer on leave, the Dodgers have been in scramble mode, with...
MLB

Bucs seeking 'most possible talent' in Draft

PITTSBURGH -- Welcome to July. In Pittsburgh, this month will be arguably the most pivotal of any on the calendar. With the Draft pushed back to July 11-13 and the Trade Deadline arriving on July 30, general manager Ben Cherington and the Pirates’ front office are entering a weeks-long grind.
NBC Sports

Josh Giddey among five best PG fits for Celtics in NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics have selected 17 players in the past five NBA Drafts. It's about time they sit one out. Or is it?. In his first move as Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens dealt Boston's No. 16 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft along with Kemba Walker and a 2025 second-rounder to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 third-rounder.

