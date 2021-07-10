D-backs will seek 'best fit' at No. 6 in Draft

To be perfectly honest, by any objective measurement, the team really does not deserve anyone to play in the All-Star Game at Coors Field in a couple of weeks. If we use bWAR as a metric, the team’s best position player is Carson Kelly, who ranks a mere 35th in the National League with 1.8 bWAR. He is a) injured, and b) is only tied for fourth among NL catchers, behind Wllson Contreras, Omar Narvaez and Buster Posey. For pitchers, the situation is equally dire, if not more so. Ther just a single man to have posted more than one win above replacement, and that is Caleb Smith at 1.5 bWAR. If we limit it to relievers (80% of appearances in relief), it’s Taylor Clarke at 0.5 bWAR.