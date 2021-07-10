Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Former Cavs G Dellavedova signs three-year deal with Melbourne

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Matthew Dellavedova is taking his game back Down Under. The former Cavaliers point guard signed a threeyear contract Friday with Melbourne United, the defending champion in Australia’s National Basketball League. Dellavedova, affectionately known as “Delly” to his teammates and fans, had two stints over six seasons with Cleveland, which signed him as an undrafted free agent in […]

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Dellavedova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Cavaliers Point Guard#Threeyear#Melbourne United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Basketball
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 teams Kawhi Leonard could leave the Clippers for this offseason

Having missed the last two games of their series against the Jazz and all of their series against the Suns, it seems that Kawhi Leonard’s time in Los Angeles could be coming to an end. Paul George has played out of his mind this season and resurrected himself as a bona fide super star in this league while leading the Clippers to their first conference finals in franchise history. But even that isn’t a clear enough reason for The Klaw to stay.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Tony Parker Found Love Again After His Divorces

Former NBA star Tony Parker is undoubtedly on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s won too many championships with the Spurs to count, shared too many highlights with Tim Duncan and scored too many points in the NBA and European basketball. Tony Parker has been remarkably reliable on the basketball court. He’s been equally unreliable in his love affairs.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors trade features Andrew Wiggins to New York

The New York Knicks finally have assets to move if they want to land another impact player. That should be the goal of the front office heading into the offseason after the team overachieved this year. The Golden State Warriors could be an intriguing trade partner because of the needs for both sides and Andrew Wiggins could be a player that a trade could be centered around.
NBABleacher Report

Jalen Rose Apologizes After Saying Kevin Love Made USA Olympic Team Due to 'Tokenism'

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized for comments he made about Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love being part of Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Last Thursday on Jalen & Jacoby, Rose said, "Kevin Love is on the team because of tokenism. Don't be scared to make an all-Black team representing the United States of America."
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Rate the Trade: John Wall to the Clippers

While the NBA off-season is frequently filled with hypothetical trade proposals, certain teams have their names attached to these mock deals more often than others. With the LA Clippers still in pursuit of their first NBA championship, and still being without a true point guard by many people's standards, they are certainly amongst the primary teams mentioned whenever a marquee point guard becomes available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy