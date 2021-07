A white cloud hovering among the trees. A tea house wrapped in grass and charred wood. A curved line of sky-reflecting water flowing through a historic park. These are among nine new architectural pavilions dreamt up by six Japanese architects and three artists, which recently cropped up across the cityscape just ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics. The temporary installations were brought to life through Pavilion Tokyo 2021, a project by Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Arts Council Tokyo and the Watari-um, a contemporary arts museum. These Japanese pavilions include work by creatives such as Terunobu Fujimori, Sou Fujimoto and SANAA.