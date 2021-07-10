Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cortes, Yankees bullpen combo on 3-hitter, blank Astros 4-0

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrL05_0asnR1ht00

HOUSTON — (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone hoped he could get three innings out of Nestor Cortes in a spot start against the Houston Astros.

Instead, the left-hander almost made it through the fifth Friday night, setting the tone in a three-hitter that led the Yankees to a 4-0 win.

After Cortes left, three relievers completed the shutout while Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu each drove in two runs to provide a cushion.

Cortes permitted two hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking two and lowering his ERA to 1.05.

“He was terrific," Boone said. “Then the rest of the bullpen was able to take it from there. He gave us more than we could have hoped as we continue to build him up."

Cortes was glad to finally solve the Astros. In four previous appearances against them, he'd given up six home runs.

“I have bad history against the Houston Astros," he said. “So to give 4 2/3 innings of strong baseball was good. And we got the win, so that’s what was most important."

Lucas Luetge (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings for the win. Chad Green gave up one hit in two innings and Jonathan Loaisiga threw a perfect ninth.

It was New York’s first visit to Houston since Game 6 of the 2019 AL Championship Series. The Astros advanced to the World Series with a 6-4 win in that game on a two-run homer by Jose Altuve with two outs in the ninth.

The Astros are commemorating the event by giving away replica 2019 AL champions trophies on Friday night, 2019 AL champions replica rings on Saturday and Altuve jerseys for the finale on Sunday.

The powerful Houston hitters, however, didn't give their fans at Minute Maid Park anything to cheer about. The Yankees, meanwhile, got back on track at the plate after managing just one hit in a 4-0 loss at Seattle on Thursday.

Gardner admitted that New York's history in Houston crept into his mind on Friday.

“From time to time you can’t help but think of the past, but when the time comes you have to be able to block that out and focus on the task at hand," he said. “

Gleyber Torres singled with one out in the fourth inning, Gio Urshela singled with two outs and Gardner doubled to the right-field corner.

Gardner walked with one out in the seventh, Tyler Wade doubled and LeMahieu hit a two-run double to push the lead to 4-0.

Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (3-4) yielded seven hits and two runs while striking out four in six innings. He had won three straight decisions.

Kyle Tucker hit a ground-rule double in the second and added a double in the seventh to lead the Astros in a game where the top four batters in Houston’s lineup went a combined 0 for 16.

“We’re in a situation where you’re missing some of your big boys that probably would have made a difference," manager Dusty Baker said. “We couldn’t really get anything going. We were behind the 8-ball all day."

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: OF Miguel Andújar missed a third straight game on Friday and Boone said he has a strained wrist and he isn’t sure when he can return. ... 1B Luke Voit was out of the lineup on Friday, but Boone said he was OK and it was just a day off to let him rest after being “beat up” this week.

Astros: SS Carlos Correa was placed on the injured list due to health and safety protocols. ... Utility player Aledmys Díaz took batting practice on the field on Friday for the first time since fracturing his left hand when he was hit by a pitch on June 5. Baker said there still isn’t a timetable for his return.

GREEN MEANS STOP

Green, who struck out two on Friday night, has a 0.52 ERA with 23 strikeouts in his last 11 appearances. He's had eight outings this season of at least two innings and seven of them have been scoreless.

Former Astros ace Gerrit Cole (8-4, 2.91 ERA) will face Houston for the second time this season when he starts on Saturday night against Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.64). Cole allowed five hits and two runs in seven innings but did not factor in the decision in a 7-4 Houston win on May 6.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
19K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Miguel Andújar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Rays

As the New York Yankees continue on their long road back into playoff contention, they’re wheeling and dealing – this time with the rival Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, the Yankees announced that they have made a trade with the Rays. Tampa Bay will receiver first baseman Mike Ford, while the Yankees will receive cash considerations and a player to be named later. In a corresponding move, the Rays announced that Tyler Glasnow has been moved to the 60-day IL.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Here’s the trade that could save Yankees season

If the Yankees are going to actually buy before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, then general manager Brian Cashman should go get the best player available. Yes, it’s time for the Yankees to focus on a blockbuster deal for Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. I probably know what you’re...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Gerrit Cole attending All-Star Game shows Astros players are frauds

Oh no! Here come the Houston Astros fans to tell me Jose Altuve owns me and my family. Noooooo!! Is there any possible way I can recover??. Well, yes, it’s simple. I have a conscience! The other Astros players selected for the Midsummer Classic do not. And that’s been further confirmed by New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole’s presence at the All-Star festivities.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: Bullpen is on fire

Joe Smith had only a split second to react as his 87-mph slider was batted back toward him. The ball took a high hop in the dirt in front of home plate, Smith jumped off his left foot and fully extended his gloved left hand above his head to snag it.
MLBSFGate

Yankees' Cole demands ball, completes 3-hit gem vs Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Two days ago, when a nasty illness had Gerrit Cole hooked up to an IV, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone hardly imagined he'd get an earful from his ace as he campaigned to get the final out Saturday night against the Houston Astros. Boone didn't even...
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News, 7/13: Cashman could eye lefty outfielder for cheap, Jasson Dominguez gains gushing review

The Yankees will start a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday evening after the All-Star break, and with a desperate need for lefty-hitting in the outfield, the trade deadline offers a great opportunity to make a subsequent move. General manager Brian Cashman will likely be active in the coming weeks, and one option that has made himself available is Adam Eaton of the Chicago White Sox.
MLBNewsday

Nestor Cortes Jr. leads the way as Yankees shut out Astros

HOUSTON — Nestor Cortes Jr. didn’t receive the win Friday night. That’s because he fell one out short of the five innings required of a starter. But good luck convincing anyone wearing the road grays at Minute Maid Park that the soft-throwing lefthander wasn’t the most responsible for the Yankees’ 4-0 victory over the Astros in front of 40,857.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees blank Astros in return to Houston

The Yankees of recent vintage have difficulty reflecting fondly upon their visits to Minute Maid Park, associating that building with great battles and season-ending heartbreak. Yet there is no time like the present to flip that script. Playing their first game in Houston since the 2019 postseason, Brett Gardner and...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees blank rival Astros for crucial victory

HOUSTON — Manager Aaron Boone has repeatedly referred to the “heartbreak” the Yankees suffered against the Astros the last time they visited Minute Maid Park in 2019. If they’re going to salvage anything out of 2021, this trip to Houston will be vital. The visit got off to a promising...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Gerrit Cole throws 129 pitches in Yankees' 1-0 shutout of Astros

Gerrit Cole enjoyed a triumphant return to Minute Maid Park and the New York Yankees made a solo home run from Aaron Judge stand in their 1-0 road win over the Houston Astros Saturday. The Yankees clinched the season series by sending the Astros to their second consecutive shutout loss...
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Nestor Cortes vs. Jake Odorizzi

In opening up a three-game set against the Astros in Houston, the Yankees will do their best to avoid creating an on-field representation of the 2019 American League Championship trophy replicas being handed out to fans in Minute Maid Park today. In addition to the giveaway today, the Astros will deliver fans replica 2019 ALCS rings (?) tomorrow, and José Altuve jerseys on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy