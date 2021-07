When it comes to baby clothes, there's a big lesson all parents quickly learn: all those cute, frilly numbers you bought ahead of your baby's arrival are mostly useless. Well, at least in those first few months (use them for newborn photos, then stash 'em away unless you want those overpriced garments covered in a delightful mélange of vomit, breastmilk, and poop). So what's a parent to do? The answer, of course, is to stock up on affordable onesies. Trust: Your kid will rock these onesies sans pants all the time due to their low-maintenance vibe and diaper change-friendly design.