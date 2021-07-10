Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ever heard Glenn Gould improvise?

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is rarer than ducks’ nuts. As an artist who privately enjoyed his own remarkable gifts as an improviser, Gould saw hidden dangers that others might never have noticed. “Not least among those dangers may be the hedonistic pursuit of improvisation as a way of life”, he wrote. Here are a few moments of Gould the improviser: the first two tracks recorded privately at home as a teenager; the third one while setting microphone levels in a CBC Radio Studio playing Richard Strauss “Ein Heldenleben”.

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Gould
Person
Richard Strauss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Improvise#Improvisation#Cbc Radio#Cbc Radio Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Michael Robinson's Piano Improvisation Series

Keyboardist and composer Michael Robinson is well known for performing his genre-defying electronic works on his invention, the Meruvina. He is also an accomplished pianist who has released several solo improvisations, including three in 2021. A mix of originals and radically reimagined standards, each consists of three or four long tracks that fully reflect Robinson's individuality and talent.
MusicSlipped Disc

We’re Flandering in nonets

A couple of weeks ago, I delighted in the discovery of a nonet by the Italian film composer Nino Rota to add to one of my all-time favourites, the deathbed nonet by the Czech exile Bohuslav Martinu. Today, I received a new release by the Flanders group Oxalys, featuring both...
MusicMusicRadar.com

Start improvising guitar solos with these 3 simple exercises

Guitar lessons: Learning more scales won’t make you a better guitarist. Learning how to use scales more creatively will, though. These three improvisation techniques will restrict you so that you focus on how you play as much as what you play – this will help you avoid noodling aimlessly up and down scales and stick to making the kind of music you enjoy.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Rhiannon Giddens Signs With Audible for Short-Form Musical Memoir, ‘To Balance on Bridges’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rhiannon Giddens is almost as much a historian as she is an acclaimed singer, songwriter and banjo and fiddle player, which is why Ken Burns made such good use of her as an expert witness in his “Country Music” series. She combines her depth of music lore with a gift for storytelling in a new audio mini-memoir, “To Balance on Bridges,” which Audible is announcing today as the newest forthcoming entry in its “Words + Music” franchise, a series that has top musicians speaking as well as singing their truth. Giddens’ entry comes out July 22, and Variety has an...
MusicSlipped Disc

Scots mourn founding bassoonist

Andy Hunter, founding bassoonist of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and a well-known freelance around Glasgow, has died in his 90s. His late wife, Aileen Way, who died in 2009, was a horn player in the Scottish National Orchestra.
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

Zuill Bailey’s new release of Bach cello solos is bracing, pleasurable and inspiring

As though the COVID-19 pandemic had never happened, bringing the normal patterns of life, and particularly those of the performing arts, to an eerie and threatening standstill, Zuill Bailey is back to work. On Monday, he will be rehearsing in Manito Park for the Mozart on a Summer’s Eve concerts, which take place on July 20 and 21. Also on Monday, Octave Records is making available his new recording of the Six Suites for Solo Cello of Johann Sebastian Bach.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Worldgetindianews.com

Tiktok Star Caitlyn Cause Of Death: Australian TikTok star Caitlyn dies at 19, Last & Final Video Explained

A Tik Tok star whose name is Caitlyn Loane has died at the young age of 19. He was an emerging who was getting lots of attention from the public. Her Tik Tok videos were hugely viral on the platform. She spent most of her time on the platform making videos. She had a huge base who adore her so much. Today, this is the saddest news on social media. She had a massive fan following on her social media handles. He was the most inspired and courageous woman. Her death is a big loss to his family. Her fans are in grief after knowing about her sudden death.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

James Caan Improvised Classic ‘Godfather’ Moment

One of the classic Sonny Corleone moments in The Godfather was improvised, James Caan revealed. In a recent interview with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, the Oscar-nominated actor said it was not scripted in the opening wedding scene of the iconic 1972 film for the hot-headed Sonny, the eldest of the Corleone boys, to break the camera of the FBI agent and then throw some money on the ground.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Watch World Premiere Of John Williams’ Violin Concerto No. 2 At Tanglewood

Watch the world premiere performance of John Williams’ Violin Concerto No. 2 from Tanglewood 2021, only one day after the live event, on Deutsche Grammophon’s online platform DG Stage on 25 July 2021 at 9pm (CEST). John Williams conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra and virtuoso violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, whom he dedicated the work to, is the featured soloist.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Ted King Opens Up About Joining THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL

Daytime vet Ted King is making his debut on a CBS soap for the first time when he joins the cast of THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL on Friday, July 30, in the role of Jack Finnegan. Up to this point, the actor only had ABC soaps on his resume, playing Danny on LOVING and THE CITY, Luis and Lorenzo on GENERAL HOSPITAL, and Tomas on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. And it turns out daytime came calling at just the right time!
Theater & Dancewfdd.org

Staying Young Through Improvisational Dancing

A news study from Wake Forest University looks into how dance might help people with neurodegenerative diseases. For this story, Radio 101 youth reporter Shaun Kawalec talked to the main researchers about their findings so far.
WorldSlipped Disc

Shock death of Asian conductor, 44

Singapore media are reporting that the well-known conductor Adrian Tan died last night in his sleep. He was 44 and had no known health issues. Adrian, who co-founded the Conductors Collegium Asia earlier this year, conducted extensively around the region and was music director of the Saigon Philharmonic Orchestra in Vietnam from 2014 to 2019.
Musicdo512.com

The Tallest Man on Earth

Kristian Matsson, aka the Tallest Man on Earth, is a 29-year-old songwriter from Dalarna, Sweden. The first recordings from the Tallest Man on Earth surfaced in 2006 via a self-titled EP released on the Swedish independent label Gravitation. Matsson followed this EP with his 2008 full length, Shallow Grave, an album that drew accolades from the likes of NPR and Pitchfork. Many in North America were introduced to the Tallest Man on Earth on a tour with Bon Iver, including a stop for two shows at the legendary New York City venue Town Hall. The Tallest Man on Earth was winning over audiences through powerful performances, taking the stage alone with his acoustic guitar and captivating the crowds night after night.
Theater & Dancetheaureview.com

Guest Playlist: Perth’s Echo Adore share their influences

Perth duo Echo Adore recently released their second single, “See Red”, following from their steller 2019 debut “Caught In History”. The duo is comprised of Damian Diggs and Oliver James. It’s easy to see why there is such a buzz about them, with the quality songwriting and musicianship on display. They have an EP in the works, Lumière, and we are looking forward to that being released.

Comments / 0

Community Policy