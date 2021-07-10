Ever heard Glenn Gould improvise?
This is rarer than ducks’ nuts. As an artist who privately enjoyed his own remarkable gifts as an improviser, Gould saw hidden dangers that others might never have noticed. “Not least among those dangers may be the hedonistic pursuit of improvisation as a way of life”, he wrote. Here are a few moments of Gould the improviser: the first two tracks recorded privately at home as a teenager; the third one while setting microphone levels in a CBC Radio Studio playing Richard Strauss “Ein Heldenleben”.slippedisc.com
Comments / 0