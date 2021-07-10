Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn May Be the Only Family Member Not Profiting from Her Conservatorship

By Glenn Rowley
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sad realities of Britney Spears' life under conservatorship continue to come to light. On Saturday (July 3) The New Yorker published a bombshell report on the pop star's legal nightmare, including just how many of her family members are on her payroll. According to reporting by Ronan Farrow and...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronan Farrow
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Lynne Spears
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Bryan Spears
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Does Cartwheels & Shares Feelings Of ‘Gratitude’ After Judge Approves New Lawyer

Hours after Britney Spears was granted permission to choose lawyer Matthew Rosengart, the singer made reference to the ‘#FreeBritney’ movement in a social media post. Britney Spears, 39, was elated over being able to choose her own lawyer as she continues the battle to end her conservatorship agreement. Just hours after speaking in court for a second time on July 14, the “Toxic” singer revealed she felt “blessed” by the decision to appoint Matthew Rosengart as her new lawyer, which was approved by Judge Brenda J. Penny.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Accuses Britney Fans Of Sending 'Death Threats' To Her Family, Pleads With Trolls To Stop

Jamie Lynn Spears claims she and her family are receiving death threats from her sister's diehard fans. Taking to Instagram Friday, the 30-year-old younger sister of Britney Spears asked her 2.2 million Instagram followers to ease up the threats, which she claims have also been directed at her daughters: 13-year-old Maddie Briann Aldridge and 3-year-old Ivey Joan Watson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy