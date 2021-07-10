How the French do it worse

Reader’s Comment of the Day comes from Albert, a French historian, provoked by the way some French musicians have reacted to bank sponsorship. While I think that I understand what this group of advisors to the Société Générale ‘Musical Mécénat’ are trying to say, this is, sadly, and yet again, a very typically silly and absurd French story that would make no sense in more collaborative cultures where people maintain and show professional and human respect towards others and disagreements are usually resolved internally, instead of always ending up with a public conflict, as is the usual case in France.