Over the last three years, viewers have had a glimpse in-depth of Spencer James who is the South Crenshaw native, and also the tangled web of the drama but it seems like that there is going to something more ahead of the finale of season 3 of ALL AMERICAN which is all scheduled to be premiered on 19th July and it has been announced by the showrunners that the audiences are going to be getting a closer look of all of the beloved characters that have a special place in the hearts of the audiences.