Lifestyle

Yard Sale 7/9/21

By Name
Gaffney Ledger
 5 days ago

www.gaffneyledger.com

News Break
Lifestyle
Upshur County, WVThe Recorddelta

WV’s Largest Yard Sale returns Aug. 6-7

BUCKHANNON — After a year of social distancing and limited interactions, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is returning to Upshur and Lewis counties. Whether you are looking to clean out your closets and make some extra cash or find the deal of a lifetime, you won’t want to miss these sales on August 6-7, 2021.
Morrison, IAClinton Herald

MORRISON HUGE MOVING SALE! ...

Antiques and collectibles. Furniture, lawn ornaments, decorations for every occasion. Tons of miscellaneous. Womens clothes, lots of jewelry, angiques silverware, lace, bedding, towels, craft supplies and lots of misc!. CAMANCHE. MOVING SALE!!. FRI. 8 to 4 & SAT. 8 to 1. 2104 11TH ST. Patio furniture, coffee table, end tables,...
Shoppinglmoa.news

Used Book Sale on 7/17/21

At Legion Post Parking Lot, Fork Union, Route 15 – opposite of the BBT Bank. A used book sale event is being held that is jointly sponsored by Fluvanna American Legions Post 2003 and the Fluvanna Ruritan Club. Come out and support your local community and pick up some great...
ShoppingConnecticut Post

Save Up to 45% at The Citizenry's VIP Sample Sale

Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned. For those itching to give...
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Whataburger Responds to Video

The Natchitoches Whataburger has responded to the video of an incident that took place at the Natchitoches location. Below is a statement from the franchisee:. “After viewing the Facebook video of an incident that took place at our Natchitoches restaurant, we’re disheartened and disappointed by the actions of those involved. We’re in the process of gathering all the details about what happened as we determine the best course of action.” – G.V.C.S., Inc.
Jackson, MSJackson Free Press

Weekend Picks 7-9-21

Happy Friday, everyone! Another weekend is here, and although there aren’t as many events happening as last week, with all the holiday celebrations, there are still plenty of options for staying entertained this weekend. Consider trying something different like a rodeo, a comedy club, a day at a museum, or a night out listening to one of the live music shows in the city. Check our events calendar for the full picture, but here are a few suggestions to get you started.
Shoppingkmmo.com

7/9/21 Swap Shop

For sale: Reclaimed building material; misc. tools; picks up used electronics; (660) 529-2628. For sale: 16′ 3500# tandem axle flatbed trailer; 2007 Fleetwood pop-up camper; seat covers for a 2009 Chevy Silverado; (660) 221-9410. For sale: Craftsman riding mower; two push mowers; (660) 619-8078. For sale: Queen-size inflatable air mattress;...
Lifestylekiss951.com

New Jersey House Cleaner Accidentally Breaks Into Wrong Home, Cleans Up

Louis Angelino, who cleans homes in New Jersey to supplement his income, shared the story of how he accidentally went to the wrong townhouse — and left it spotless. 27-year-old Angelino III of Barrington said he works a regular job at a liquor store, but lately he has been cleaning homes for friends to make extra money. Angelino, who detailed the saga in a TikTok video, said he was due to clean a home for a friend named Mark in Cherry Hill, and he arrived to find the key in the expected place under the doormat.
Dodge, WIWiscnews.com

Senior Menus: Week of 7/5/21-7/9/21

In-person dining is not open at this time, but is offered through home delivery and curbside pickup. Milk, bread and butter or margarine served with every meal. For more information, call 920-386-3580 and for suggested donation. Same menu for all dining centers. Menu is subject to change. Monday: Closed for...
Gaffney, SCGaffney Ledger

CAVA and The Midas Touch

A new exhibit is on view at the Gaffney Visitors Center and Art Gallery. Sponsored by the Cherokee Alliance of Visual Artists (CAVA), “The Midas Touch” exhibit began Friday, July 9. Most probably know the story of King Midas, the mythological king of Phyrgia, and his tragic greed. He had everything he could wish for but loved nothing more than […]
Apparelkentuckysportsradio.com

KSR Shop: FREE tees! Save big!

The KSR Shop and Kentucky Branded are having a huge deal on tees. It’s Buy One, Get One FREE t-shirts but hurry as it’s TODAY ONLY!. Head to ShopKSR.com to check out the great selection of designs. Take advantage of this big deal on t-shirts but also look around as you can save up to 50% off on everything else. Spread the word, as this sale lasts until midnight!
Gaffney, SCGaffney Ledger

City revisits building pool

Marty McFly would have felt right at home at Monday’s back-to-the-future Gaffney City Council meeting. Two past water-themed projects resurfaced with developer Tom Lee once again pitching his proposed water park and Gaffney City Councilwoman Missy Reid Norris resuscitating calls for a water feature at the Irene Park pool site. On a motion from Norris, council unanimously agreed to demolish […]
Fort Myers, FLcapecoralbreeze.com

Real Estate Briefs 7-9-21

Seagate breaks ground on White Cap Construction Supply in Fort Myers. Seagate Development Group has broken ground on a 9.71-acre, 45,000-square-foot facility for White Cap Construction Supply. The national building materials supplier’s design-build project is under construction at 16542 Oriole Road – off Alico Road – in Fort Myers. Crews...
RestaurantsGaffney Ledger

COMING SOON

According to this sign on the old Olive Garden restaurant on Floyd Baker Boulevard, an Osaka Sushi and Steakhouse will be opening soon. No further details were available at press time.
Apparelmyrtlebeach.com

Bargain Beachwear

Bargain Beachwear opened their first location on the Grand Strand in 1983, and since then, they have opened multiple locations in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Surfside Beach! Bargain Beachwear offers men, women, and kids products, and they have beach gear and souvenirs! There is something for the entire family at Bargain Beachwear, and whatever you choose, it will help you remember your trip to the Grand Strand! You can wear your new t-shirt everywhere you go, and it will be turning heads! If you forgot your umbrella and beach towel, don’t worry because Bargain Beachwear has you covered! No need to travel with the bulky beach gear when you can pick it up when you get here! Bargain Beachwear has great souvenirs to bring home for yourself or to bring your friends!
Blacksburg, SCGaffney Ledger

Contract awarded for construction of Blacksburg’s Lime Street Park

Blacksburg residents can look forward to a new amphitheater and walking trails as construction starts July 26 on a new Lime Street recreation park. Sossamon Construction Company was awarded a $750,000 contract Monday to complete the first phase for the Lime Street Park. The project received approval from the S.C. Department of Commerce. The first phase includes an amphitheater, a […]
Vacaville, CAPosted by
Vacaville, California

Cooling Center Open 7/9-7/11/21

Due to the extreme heat warning this week, the City of Vacaville is opening the McBride Senior Center as a cooling center Friday, July 9 through Sunday, July 11. The cooling center will be open noon to 8 pm each day. The cooling center is located at 91 Town Square Place, Vacaville, CA 95688.

