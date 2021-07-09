Chemistry Alum Uses the Power of Science

Old Dominion University alumna Sarah Hall is the founder and CEO of two chemical companies, Tamaya Chemical and Quad Chemicals, located in Virginia Beach. Her journey in science began at ODU. "When I got my first "C" grade ever, in my life, on my first Chemistry 101 test, I created and accepted my own personal challenge to major in Chemistry," she said. "I have never regretted it." Hall graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.