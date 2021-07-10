Grangeville area begins Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

The Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Zone, which includes lands and fire response areas for the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Lands, Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, and Nez Perce Tribe, has coordinated initial attack responses for over 70 new wildland fires that have started since Monday, July 5. These land managers are working closely together to determine response priorities and how to most efficiently share and allocate their limited firefighting resources based on real time information and values at risk.