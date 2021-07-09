Bianca Belair battles Carmella for the SmackDown Women’s Title
When SmackDown returns to shows in front of a live audience next week, Bianca Belair will put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Carmella. Originally, Belair was scheduled to square off against her bitter adversary Bayley in an “I Quit” Match at WWE Money in the Bank. However, after The Role Model suffered an injury while training for the matchup that will leave her out of action for approximately nine months, WWE Official Sonya Deville named the self-professed “Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE” as the replacement challenger.www.wwe.com
