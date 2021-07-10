Former North Platte golfer gets ready to tee it up for The University of Omaha

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Baylee Steele’s golf journey began when she was in Kindergarten and her family moved across the street from hole thirteen at Lake Maloney Golf Club. It was at this time that her brother began to help develop her skills and her love for the game grew. From there she began playing in junior tournaments when she was in third grade, beginning her competitive career. Her golf career really began to take flight though when Steele was in middle school.