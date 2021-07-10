Cancel
NBA

Ex-Timberwolves assistant David Vanterpool joins Nets staff

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – The Brooklyn Nets named Timberwolves associate head coach David Vanterpool as an assistant coach on coach Steve Nash's staff. Vanterpool was not expected to return to the Wolves after serving the past two seasons with the team. He spent the previous seven seasons as an assistant coach...

