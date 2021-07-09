Australia-China Trade Tensions: The Great Escape?
China-Australia trade tensions have escalated significantly in 2020-21, with Australian exports of goods having been impacted by an increasing array of trade policy actions by China. China applied trade measures during 2020 to a large number of major Australian exports, including coal, wine, seafood and barley. Meanwhile key Australian services exports to China, notably international education and tourism, have also been disrupted as a result of Australia's hard border closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.ihsmarkit.com
Comments / 0