Thermal systems supplier announces Jeep deal

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTI Fluid Systems said it would supply the thermal coolant fluid carrying systems for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. It will be supplying EV coolant thermal loops and bundle assemblies that are made of the company’s traditional materials, as well as introducing new in house-developed high temperature rated plastic polymer tubes.

#Plug In Hybrid#Jeep Wrangler#Loops#Ti Fluid Systems#Phev#Stellantis
