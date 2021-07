Get the rave on? The soundtrack around the England goal is more likely to be soothing whale noises these days…. For all the qualities Joe Hart had – being called “a phenomenon” by Lionel Messi certainly made his head swell – he never quite mastered performing for England during international tournaments. Hart even admitted it publicly: “Obviously the Euros (2016) wasn’t my finest hour. I’ve got a lot of energy and a lot of passion. Questionably it could have been too much.” Yep. It was.