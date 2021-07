It's too easy to not think about the farmworkers. When it's hot and we crave fresh, tasty fruit, we just grab it from our counter or our refrigerator and take a bite. But this summer, with extreme heat hitting the West Coast, the Pacific Northwest and Canada, and inland as far as Utah and Colorado, we owe those farmworkers. We owe them respect for doing work that most Americans won't. We owe them fair wages, access to healthcare and the opportunity to unionize if they choose.