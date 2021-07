There is one aspect of holiday cooking that can be incredibly stressful, especially if you aren’t the most creative baker — themed desserts. Finding a dessert that will please a crowd and look cute for your event is never easy. Fourth of July is right around the corner and if you’re a busy mom like most of us, you probably haven’t even thought about what you’re going to make. If you’re looking for some last-minute and easy food items, look no further than Costco. They’ve got some great last-minute options and pre-made bakery items like their taco kit, caramel macchiato dessert, and even strawberry-filled croissants. If you’re in need of a Fourth of July showstopper then you’ll love this latest Costco find, its a strawberry swirl cake that’s super festive.