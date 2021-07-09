For a $150 million bribery scheme, a Russian national living in the United States was sentenced to prison and deported.

Cancel
By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a $150 million bribery scheme, a Russian national living in the United States was sentenced to prison and deported. After pleading guilty to unrelated fraud and bribery charges, a Russian national living in North Carolina was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a $150 million kickback scheme while working for a Russian military contractor.

Russian national living in US gets 5 years in bribery case. A Russian national living in North Carolina who had been accused by authorities of involvement in a $150 million kickback scheme while working for a Russian military contractor has received a five-year prison sentence on unrelated charges. Friday's sentencing followed his March guilty plea on the unrelated charges of bribery and visa fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Leonid Teyf of Raleigh and his wife will forfeit nearly $6 million in assets. Under a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop all other charges against Teyf contained in a 50-count indictment, including money laundering charges related to the alleged kickback scheme. Authorities say Teyf faces deportation after serving his prison sentence.
