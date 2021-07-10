Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Northeastern State pitcher Nic Swanson was selected by the Houston Astros in the 16th round on day three of the Major League Baseball draft. Swanson, NSU’s first baseball All-American since 2014 as a second-teamer by the American Baseball Coaches Association, held one of the lowest earned run averages nationally this season for a starter at 1.55 and had a 9-1 record striking out 106 batters. The Bixby native was short of the program's single-season NCAA Division II era mark, which was accomplished with three more appearances. Swanson's nine wins are the most for an NSU starting pitcher since 2002, and his ERA is the lowest among starters since 1996.