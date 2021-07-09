Cancel
Immigration

Man Sentenced to 90 Months in Prison for Making Fraudulent Calls to Spanish-Speaking Immigrants Threatening Deportation

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMan Sentenced to 90 Months in Prison for Making Fraudulent Calls to Spanish-Speaking Immigrants Threatening Deportation. A Peruvian man was sentenced to 90 months in prison for setting up phony call centers that preyed on Spanish-speaking immigrants in the United States. If immigrants did not quickly purchase fake educational services, calls threatened them with arrest, deportation, and other legal consequences.

washingtonnewsday.com

